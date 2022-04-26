Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
FILE - The dissolution measure came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to a law...
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it