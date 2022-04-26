Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few clouds early this morning could produce a sprinkle or two, but those clouds will clear out quickly with sunshine for most of the day.  Temperatures today will start off cool in the 50s and warm into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon with a light northeasterly breeze.  More sunshine tomorrow with light winds and temperatures in the mid 70s.  Clouds begin to increase Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to mid 80s.  Then, slight chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend.

