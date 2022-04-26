Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries.(Source: ZoomBlurredBackgrounds via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl from California is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. The girl’s mother fatally stabbed one of the dogs while trying to save her daughter.

Family members say the Sunday night attack on 1-year-old Ruby Ann Cervantes by two blue nose pit bulls lasted no more than three or four minutes, KNBC reports. The girl’s mother, grandmother and aunt were all injured trying to stop the attack.

“He [The dog] had her by the leg, and I had to get his teeth off of her,” said Margaret Morales, Ruby’s grandmother, as reported by KTLA. “He bit my hand, and my hand’s pretty severely cut open.”

Jaime Morales, Ruby’s mother, eventually grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed one of the dogs.

“It was either him or my daughter, so I chose my daughter. I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter,” Jaime Morales told KNBC.

Ruby was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries, including one for a fractured hip. She was expected to be placed in the intensive care unit after the surgeries.

The other three victims all required stitches, as well, KCOP reports. Jaime Morales was bitten in the face and arm while protecting her daughter.

“I did what I had to do because he [the dog] wouldn’t let go,” she said.  “I feel really bad, but I had to. I’m pretty sure anyone would have done it.”

The two pit bulls, both 3 years old, were owned by Margaret Morales, according to KNBC. They were normally outside dogs but were inside at the time of the attack after receiving baths. Family members say the dogs had not been aggressive prior to the incident.

The second dog involved in the attack was taken away by animal control and will be euthanized.

