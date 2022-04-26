Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Commitment to Graduate:’ Lufkin High School graduates visit primary and elementary schools

Like many high schools around Texas, Lufkin High School students paraded through elementary and primary schools in their caps and gowns. It didn’t happen during COVID, but typically each year the district does this to promote a commitment to graduate.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Like many high schools around Texas, Lufkin High School students paraded through elementary and primary schools in their caps and gowns.

It didn’t happen during COVID, but typically each year the district does this to promote a commitment to graduate.

“Heartwarming, sweet, kind and confident,” are just a few words Ayden Romero 5th grader at Anderson Elementary used to describe the energy of today’s commitment to the graduate walk through.

Dalton Currie is a senior at Lufkin ISD. He says being the oldest sibling, becoming a role model is important to him.

“There’s lots of pressure but it’s not bad pressure, it’s good pressure that I want them to remember me when I go to college as being in a good light, and I want them to be able to follow my steps but not feel pressured by me,” said Currie.

Senior Tayviana Moreland shared that it was nice being able to represent for young girls who look like her.

“My biggest thing today was seeing my little sister and all these little younger, black girls looking at me and just saying how proud they are and how they want to be like me,” said Moreland.

Lufkin High school graduation is on May 27.

