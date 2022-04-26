Jarvis Christian College faculty member recognized by CORE magazine

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Jarvis Christian College faculty member is being recognized for his accomplishments and influence.

Dr. Marc Williams was recognized by CORE magazine as one of the 100 most influential blacks today. Over his career, Williams has worked in sports marketing with names such as Champion Sports and Footaction. He is also considered one the country’s top educators in e-sports and education. He shares the list with others such as Grant Hill, Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Roberts.

“At first I kind of thought okay this is just another someone coming up with an idea of putting something together but it is a publication that is real. It is a lot of influential people that they selected and they carefully went through a lot of people. I am honored to be one of the few people in education,” Williams, the Assistant Vice-President of Innovation and Technology at Jarvis Christian College said.

Williams said that later this summer, there are plans for the recipients to meet in Houston for a reception.

