Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

A report found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021. (WCBS, ADL, NYPD, @MarkLevineNYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus

Latest News

Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence
“It’s a selfless thing to do something like that, because it’s not valuable to you, it’s...
East Texas family preserving memories on Tell a Story Day
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop
Gilmer 5th graders receive tasty treats from reenactment of German candy bomber drop
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school