Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Broadband in one step closer to becoming reality for many rural Gregg County residents. On Monday, the Gregg County commissioners voted unanimously to approve right of way for Sparklight Internet. There are over 70 locations where work can begin in rural areas in Gregg County. County Judge Bill Stoudt says companies vying for clients is similar to a gold rush.

“There are so many companies wanting to come into this area now and get their fiber laid and get the internet available to everybody. Not just a few, but to everybody, or to have availability to be able to connect to it. And so there’s a lot of aggressive cable companies out there trying to get their right of ways in place to get them put in. So we’re excited about it,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Sparklight has not given a date for putting in fiber optic lines. Judge Stoudt says supply chain issues could slow the process.

