Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’

POLAND (KLTV) - An East Texas native is among the millions of Ukrainians finding refuge in Poland.

We first spoke with Gladewater native Amanda Gage-Fetisova on March 29. About three weeks before our interview, Fetisova left her city of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine to board a train headed for Poland.

“I would say a lot of things have changed, and a lot of things have stayed the same,” she said via Zoom on April 25.

Mission work first took the Gladewater native to Ukraine, where she has lived for about 15 years.

“I grew up going to church at First Assembly of God in Gladewater,” she told us in March. “I loved God and wanted to serve Him, and dedicate my life to helping others.”

Fetisova and her Ukrainian husband of five years, Max, pastor a church in Ukraine. Her husband also serves as the director of an organization that works with orphans.

“We all want to go home,” she said. “It’s our dream.”

Amanda and other Ukrainian refugees in Poland. (Courtesy photo)

While Amanda is helping refugees in Poland, her husband is helping those still in Ukraine at the couple’s center in Kryvyi Rih. So far, their city has fared well, but they’re not sure how long that will be the case.

“We got word that Russian troops to the south have regrouped and look to be headed towards their city for an offensive strike,” she said. “So we just continue to pray that God would protect our city. It’s been a refuge for so many and we pray it stays that way.”

Amanda said their center continues to be a hub for aid and housing, and now has drivers bringing aid in from the west.

Max Fetisov continues to help people at the couple's center, True Hope, in Kryvyi Rih. (Courtesy photo)

In Poland, Amanda said the need for space and supplies is among their greatest challenges.

“At times we are so busy we don’t think about it,” she said. “At other times, the reality of it all seems overwhelming.”

She said the little victories and the kindness of others help keep them going.

“God is always faithful,” she said. “So we don’t lose hope.”

To learn more about the couple’s organization and to donate, click here.

