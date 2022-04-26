Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’

East Texas native finds refuge in Poland, while husband remains in Ukraine
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND (KLTV) - An East Texas native is among the millions of Ukrainians finding refuge in Poland.

We first spoke with Gladewater native Amanda Gage-Fetisova on March 29. About three weeks before our interview, Fetisova left her city of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine to board a train headed for Poland.

“I would say a lot of things have changed, and a lot of things have stayed the same,” she said via Zoom on April 25.

Mission work first took the Gladewater native to Ukraine, where she has lived for about 15 years.

“I grew up going to church at First Assembly of God in Gladewater,” she told us in March. “I loved God and wanted to serve Him, and dedicate my life to helping others.”

Fetisova and her Ukrainian husband of five years, Max, pastor a church in Ukraine. Her husband also serves as the director of an organization that works with orphans.

“We all want to go home,” she said. “It’s our dream.”

Amanda and other Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Amanda and other Ukrainian refugees in Poland.(Courtesy photo)

While Amanda is helping refugees in Poland, her husband is helping those still in Ukraine at the couple’s center in Kryvyi Rih. So far, their city has fared well, but they’re not sure how long that will be the case.

“We got word that Russian troops to the south have regrouped and look to be headed towards their city for an offensive strike,” she said. “So we just continue to pray that God would protect our city. It’s been a refuge for so many and we pray it stays that way.”

Amanda said their center continues to be a hub for aid and housing, and now has drivers bringing aid in from the west.

Max Fetisov continues to help people at the couple's center, True Hope, in Kryvyi Rih.
Max Fetisov continues to help people at the couple's center, True Hope, in Kryvyi Rih.(Courtesy photo)

In Poland, Amanda said the need for space and supplies is among their greatest challenges.

“At times we are so busy we don’t think about it,” she said. “At other times, the reality of it all seems overwhelming.”

She said the little victories and the kindness of others help keep them going.

“God is always faithful,” she said. “So we don’t lose hope.”

To learn more about the couple’s organization and to donate, click here.

RELATED:

+ Gladewater native living in Ukraine finds refuge in Poland, while husband remains in Ukraine

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26,...
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Everything Floral now open in Tyler.
Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler
Natasha Mack
Natasha Mack ready for next basketball challenge
A ‘2-for-one stop’ is now open in Tyler
A ‘2-for-one stop’ is now open in Tyler
“We want other family members to know that you can triumph over a tragic situation,” said...
Balloon release in memory of Chad Choice