Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a man they say burglarized vehicles last week.

Terrence ‘TJ’ Bryant, 25, was found hiding in a shed on Davisville Rd. just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police say. He was wanted for breaking into vehicles in the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where they say he stole a 9mm pistol, a knife, and costume jewelry on April 18. He also rummaged a vehicle in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19, they added. Video from these scenes helped police identify the suspect.

Bryant has four warrants for his arrest, including one state jail felony offense. Bryant is also wanted on a parole violation stemming from a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor in which he was sentenced to eight years in prison in August 2018 according to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth.

Pebsworth said he is currently in custody and awaiting book-in to the Angelina County Jail.

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Source: Lufkin Police Department

