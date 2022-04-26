Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer

The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen, accompanied by an on-stage band playing hit songs from the soundtrack.(Disney)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(Gray News) – We all know “we don’t talk about Bruno,” but we can talk about Disney Concerts taking “Encanto” on tour this summer.

“Encanto: The Sing-along Film Concert” will be featured in 32 cities across the U.S. from July 18 to Aug. 28.

The film comes to life in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen, accompanied by an on-stage band playing hit songs from the soundtrack.

Live characters, however, do not appear as part of this event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

This is fantastical and magical! ✨🦋 #Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is coming soon to a city near you this summer!...

Posted by Disney Concerts on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The full list of tour dates includes:

Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*

Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

