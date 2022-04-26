East Texas UIL softball Bi-District scores

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KTRE) - The UIL softball playoffs start up this week with the Bi-District round. Games will run from Wednesday through Saturday.

Webxtra - Groveton takes down Joaquin in extras for 1-0 series lead

6A

Tyler Legacy vs Garland - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Garland 0, Legacy 10

Game 2: Legacy 5, Garland 1

5A

Lufkin vs Longview – One Game

Longview 14, Lufkin 0

Whitehouse vs Sulphur Springs – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Sulphur Springs 3 , Whitehouse 0

Game 2: Sulphur Spring 11, Whitehouse 0

Huntsville vs Mount Pleasant – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Huntsville 9 , Mount Pleasant 2

Game 2: Mount Pleasant 6, Huntsville 8

Hallsville vs Nacogdoches – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Hallsville 11, Nacogdoches 0

Game 2: Nacogdoches 8, Hallsville 10

4A

Bullard vs. Pittsburg - Best-of-3 series

Game 1: Bullard 11, Pittsburg 1

Game 2: Bullard 4, Pittsburg 0

Lindale vs. Paris North Lamar - Best-of-3 series

Game 1: Lindale 7, North Lamar 8

Game 2: Lindale 16, North Lamar 14

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday @ Sulphur Springs, if needed

Brownsboro vs. Terrell - Best-of-3 series

Game 1: Brownsboro 1, Terrell 0

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday @ Terrell

Game 3: TBA, if needed

Gilmer vs Kilgore – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Kilgore 0, Gilmer 19

Game 2: Gilmer won

Athens vs Farmersville - One Game

Athens 3, Farmersville 12

Henderson vs Pleasant Grove – Best of 3 series at Marshall High School

Game 1: Henderson 13, Pleasant Grove 9

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 12:30 p.m.

Carthage vs Waco Robinson - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Robinson 6, Carthage 14

Game 2: Carthage 10, Robinson 4

Hudson vs China Spring - Best of Three Series

Game 1: China Spring 13, Hudson 12

Game 2: Hudson 3, China Spring 7

Rusk vs Waco Connally – Best of 3 series @ Madisonville H.S.

Game 1: Rusk 7, Connally 6

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m.

Game 3: follows game 2 if needed

Jasper vs Madisonville – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Madisonville 2, Jasper 16

Game 2: Jasper 18, Madisonville 0

3A

Rains vs Pottsboro - One Game

Rains 4, Pottsboro 0

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields - One Game

Hughes Springs 17, Elysian Fields 0

White Oak vs. Tatum - Best-of-three series

Game 1: Tatum 2, White Oak 6

Game 2: White Oak 6, Tatum 5

Troup vs. Ore City - Best-of-three series at Spring Hill

Game 1: Troup 8, Ore City 2

Game 2: Ore City 0, Troup 9

West Rusk vs. Gladewater - Best-of-three series @ Whitehouse

Game 1: West Rusk 9, Gladewater 0





Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday





(third game to follow if needed)

Winnsboro vs Redwater – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Winnsboro 5, Redwater 4





Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. @ Winnsboro





Game 3: follows game 2 if needed

Hooks vs MP Chapel Hill – Best of 3 series at New Boston

Game 1: MP Chapel Hill 11, Hooks 5

Game 2: Hooks 3, MP Chapel Hill 2

Game 3:

Mount Vernon vs Atlanta – Best of 3 series

Game 1: Mount Vernon 11, Atlanta 5

Game 2: Atlanta 1, Mount Vernon 12

Diboll vs Warren - Best of 3 series @ Jasper

Game 1: Warren 1, Diboll 6

Game 2: Diboll 8, Warren 0

Central vs Kountze - One Game

Central 5, Kountze 12

Huntington vs Kirbyville - Bets of 3 series

Game 1: Huntington 7, Kirbyville 3

Game 2: Kirbyville 2, Huntington 12

Woodville vs Hemphill – Best of 3 series at Hudson

Game 1: Woodville 12 , Hemphill 1

Game 2: Hemphill 0, Woodville 10

2A:

Kerens vs Big Sandy - One Game

Kernes 9, Big Sandy 0

Hawkins vs Frankston - One Game

Hawkins 19, Frankston 1

Alba – Golden vs McLeod - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Alba Golden 4, McLeod 11

Game 2: Alba Golden 4, McLeod 11

Groveton vs Joaquin - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Groveton 2 , Joaquin 1

Game 2: Joaquin 18, Groveton 20

West Sabine vs Sabine Pass – Best of 3

Game 1: Sabine Pass 0, West Sabine 23

Game 2: West Sabine 11, Sabine Pass 0

Alto vs Timpson

Game 1: Alto 7, Timpson 8

Game 2: Friday @ Nacogdoches 6 p.m.

Game 3: Monday if needed

Union Grove vs Martins Mill - One Game

Martins Mill 6, Union Grove 7

Como-Pickton vs Maud - Best of 3 series @ Mount Vernon

Game 1: Como Pickton 11, Maud 0

Game 2: Como-Pickton 10, Maud 0

Cross Roads vs Overton - Best of 3 series

Game 1 Cross Roads 17, Overton 10

Game 2:

Game 3:

Douglass vs Beckville – Best of 3 series in Henderson

Game 1: Douglass 0, Beckville 11

Game 2: Beckville 14, Douglass 0

Woden vs Dallardsville Big Sandy – One Game

Big Sandy 0, Woden 17

Lovelady vs Shelbyville – Bets of 3 series

Game 1: Shelbyville 0, Lovelady 3

Game 2: Lovelady 13, Shelbyville 0

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.