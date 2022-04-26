East Texas UIL softball Bi-District scores
EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KTRE) - The UIL softball playoffs start up this week with the Bi-District round. Games will run from Wednesday through Saturday.
6A
Tyler Legacy vs Garland - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Garland 0, Legacy 10
- Game 2: Legacy 5, Garland 1
5A
Lufkin vs Longview – One Game
- Longview 14, Lufkin 0
Whitehouse vs Sulphur Springs – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Sulphur Springs 3, Whitehouse 0
- Game 2: Sulphur Spring 11, Whitehouse 0
Huntsville vs Mount Pleasant – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Huntsville 9, Mount Pleasant 2
- Game 2: Mount Pleasant 6, Huntsville 8
Hallsville vs Nacogdoches – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Hallsville 11, Nacogdoches 0
- Game 2: Nacogdoches 8, Hallsville 10
4A
Bullard vs. Pittsburg - Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: Bullard 11, Pittsburg 1
- Game 2: Bullard 4, Pittsburg 0
Lindale vs. Paris North Lamar - Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: Lindale 7, North Lamar 8
- Game 2: Lindale 16, North Lamar 14
- Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday @ Sulphur Springs, if needed
Brownsboro vs. Terrell - Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: Brownsboro 1, Terrell 0
- Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday @ Terrell
- Game 3: TBA, if needed
Gilmer vs Kilgore – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Kilgore 0, Gilmer 19
- Game 2: Gilmer won
Athens vs Farmersville - One Game
- Athens 3, Farmersville 12
Henderson vs Pleasant Grove – Best of 3 series at Marshall High School
- Game 1: Henderson 13, Pleasant Grove 9
- Game 2: Friday 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday 12:30 p.m.
Carthage vs Waco Robinson - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Robinson 6, Carthage 14
- Game 2: Carthage 10, Robinson 4
Hudson vs China Spring - Best of Three Series
- Game 1: China Spring 13, Hudson 12
- Game 2: Hudson 3, China Spring 7
Rusk vs Waco Connally – Best of 3 series @ Madisonville H.S.
- Game 1: Rusk 7, Connally 6
- Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m.
- Game 3: follows game 2 if needed
Jasper vs Madisonville – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Madisonville 2, Jasper 16
- Game 2: Jasper 18, Madisonville 0
3A
Rains vs Pottsboro - One Game
- Rains 4, Pottsboro 0
Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields - One Game
- Hughes Springs 17, Elysian Fields 0
White Oak vs. Tatum - Best-of-three series
- Game 1: Tatum 2, White Oak 6
- Game 2: White Oak 6, Tatum 5
Troup vs. Ore City - Best-of-three series at Spring Hill
- Game 1: Troup 8, Ore City 2
- Game 2: Ore City 0, Troup 9
West Rusk vs. Gladewater - Best-of-three series @ Whitehouse
- Game 1: West Rusk 9, Gladewater 0
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday
- (third game to follow if needed)
Winnsboro vs Redwater – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Winnsboro 5, Redwater 4
- Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. @ Winnsboro
- Game 3: follows game 2 if needed
Hooks vs MP Chapel Hill – Best of 3 series at New Boston
- Game 1: MP Chapel Hill 11, Hooks 5
- Game 2: Hooks 3, MP Chapel Hill 2
- Game 3:
Mount Vernon vs Atlanta – Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Mount Vernon 11, Atlanta 5
- Game 2: Atlanta 1, Mount Vernon 12
Diboll vs Warren - Best of 3 series @ Jasper
- Game 1: Warren 1, Diboll 6
- Game 2: Diboll 8, Warren 0
Central vs Kountze - One Game
- Central 5, Kountze 12
Huntington vs Kirbyville - Bets of 3 series
- Game 1: Huntington 7, Kirbyville 3
- Game 2: Kirbyville 2, Huntington 12
Woodville vs Hemphill – Best of 3 series at Hudson
- Game 1: Woodville 12, Hemphill 1
- Game 2: Hemphill 0, Woodville 10
2A:
Kerens vs Big Sandy - One Game
- Kernes 9, Big Sandy 0
Hawkins vs Frankston - One Game
- Hawkins 19, Frankston 1
Alba – Golden vs McLeod - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Alba Golden 4, McLeod 11
- Game 2: Alba Golden 4, McLeod 11
Groveton vs Joaquin - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Groveton 2, Joaquin 1
- Game 2: Joaquin 18, Groveton 20
West Sabine vs Sabine Pass – Best of 3
- Game 1: Sabine Pass 0, West Sabine 23
- Game 2: West Sabine 11, Sabine Pass 0
Alto vs Timpson
- Game 1: Alto 7, Timpson 8
- Game 2: Friday @ Nacogdoches 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Monday if needed
Union Grove vs Martins Mill - One Game
- Martins Mill 6, Union Grove 7
Como-Pickton vs Maud - Best of 3 series @ Mount Vernon
- Game 1: Como Pickton 11, Maud 0
- Game 2: Como-Pickton 10, Maud 0
Cross Roads vs Overton - Best of 3 series
- Game 1 Cross Roads 17, Overton 10
- Game 2:
- Game 3:
Douglass vs Beckville – Best of 3 series in Henderson
- Game 1: Douglass 0, Beckville 11
- Game 2: Beckville 14, Douglass 0
Woden vs Dallardsville Big Sandy – One Game
- Big Sandy 0, Woden 17
Lovelady vs Shelbyville – Bets of 3 series
- Game 1: Shelbyville 0, Lovelady 3
- Game 2: Lovelady 13, Shelbyville 0
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.