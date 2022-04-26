JP-elect appointed as interim for Smith County Pct. 1 position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Derrick Choice has been appointed ahead of schedule as the new justice of the peace for Precinct 1 in Smith County.

The position was vacated recently by Quincy Beavers, Jr., citing health concerns. Choice was set to take office in January 2023 after winning the Democratic primary in March and had no Republican opponent for the general election. Choice will technically serve as interim justice of the peace until January 1.

“We are appreciative of his service to the county for so many years,” Judge Nathaniel Moran said in Monday’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting regarding Beavers.

