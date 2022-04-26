Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Longview to consider making acting police chief position official

Acting Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone
Acting Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s city council has chosen acting police chief, Anthony Boone as Chief of Police.

The city council will consider making the appointment of Boone official with a vote during the council meeting on Thursday, April 28.

Boone was appointed acting police chief on February 1 to replace retiring Chief Mike Bishop.

Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015.

RELATED:

+ Longview PD veteran named acting police chief as Chief Bishop prepares to retire

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on U.S. 259 near Kilgore
Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore
Araceli Espinoza will spend eight years in prison for the death of her husband.
Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation

Latest News

Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Officer Isaiah Pettigrew spotted Torres’ vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and...
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers
Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence
Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day
Lobos celebrate athletes on signing day
Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes