City of Longview to consider making acting police chief position official

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s city council has chosen acting police chief, Anthony Boone as Chief of Police.

The city council will consider making the appointment of Boone official with a vote during the council meeting on Thursday, April 28.

Boone was appointed acting police chief on February 1 to replace retiring Chief Mike Bishop.

Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015.

