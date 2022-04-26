Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies

Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.(Caldwell Zoo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo of Tyler has announced Christa, the 36-year-old black rhinoceros has died.

According to a press release, Christa was diagnosed with TB and euthanized in her private barn Tuesday.

Christa, who was named in honor of the teacher who died in space Shuttle Challenger, was the oldest living rhino in North America.

Because of the seriousness of TB, the zoo is closing the rhino building until it is cleared by veterinary staff.

”The public was not at risk of contracting TB from the rhino due to the way TB is transmitted,” said Texas Department of State Health Services Regional Zoonosis Control Veterinarian Brent Moore, DVM. “Transmission of TB requires a person to be in prolonged, close contact with an infected individual.”

Christa was born in 1986 at the San Antonio Zoo and joined Caldwell Zoo in July of 1987.”

The black rhino is critically endangered in the wild and it has been an honor to take care of such a magnificent animal and bring awareness to the real threats to her species,” the zoo stated in a press release.

