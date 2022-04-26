Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
All gas, no breaks for Lobos as spring football starts

Longview starts Spring Football
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Lobos head coach John King did not slowly slide in to the first day of spring practice.

He took his team from 0-100 mph in a matter of minutes. Moving from stretching and opening position drills to an intense board drill where pads and helmets were popping.

We had about three weeks in shorts,” King said. “The part of progression and teaching is over. We needed to get out here and mix it up. The old saying, ‘If you do not bite when you are a pup, you will not bite when you are a dog.’ We need to figure all that out.”

The Lobos went 9-4 last season and 4-2 in district. It was a season that was bookended with losses to Denton Ryan to open and end the season.

“We need to play better,” King said. “We do know that. We have 40 lettermen back and 15 starters but all of that is just potential. “It is going to come down to the production we get out of the kids on this team this year. Last year is whatever it is. We were not good enough and lost to Denton Ryan the second year in a row. We expect more than that.”

Longview will open this year on August 26 at McKinney Boyd. The Green and White Spring Game will be May 16.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

