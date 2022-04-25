Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a fire truck on I-20 near State Highway 155 has slowed traffic.
At 7:55 Monday morning, while responding to a crash at the 576 exit westbound a vehicle struck a fire engine. Smith County ESD 2 reports responding to a crash with the Winona Fire Department when the fire engine was struck causing “significant damage to both vehicles”.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was sent to a local hospital. ESD2 reports no injuries to firefighters.
DPS is investigating the wreck.
