Upshur County man repurposes wrecked plane into treehouse

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Repurposing one thing into something completely different has been going on for years. An Upshur County man came up with a repurposing idea that would put a crashed plane back in the air.

Generally, when you hear about an airplane in a tree it’s not a good thing, but at Ricky Evans’ home in Upshur County, this one is great for his kids since it’s a treehouse. But where did the idea come from?

“I have no idea about that. It’s something I just came up with,” Evans said.

“It just flew into your head,” I offered.

“Yeah, it just flew into my head,” Evans said.

And then it had to fly into his yard, but of course it didn’t fly there.

“I picked it up at a salvage yard out of Dallas, Texas. The plane was a wreck out. It had nose landed; tore the landing gear up,” Evans said.

Underneath the plane it’s easy to see the damage. But this the plane’s second “permanent” resting place.

“We used to have the treehouse set up to the side, but about two years ago when all the storms were coming through last time, it just wiped it out,” Evans said.

So the plane had one more short flight and a second crash to the ground. He says he just got the plane back into the air, this time using:

“Telephone poles. Last time I did it with four by fours all the way around and probably the reason it didn’t last very long. So, it’s been a little bit sturdier this time,” Evans said.

So, the plane was grounded for a couple years until Chris could get back to it.

“It’s tough to get enough time to come and play around, and do something that really doesn’t make any money,” Evans said.

“How did you get the plane up in the air like that?” I asked.

“I used two skid steers,” Evans said.

He feels fortunate the March tornado in Upshur County didn’t take it down again so his kids can enjoy a flight of imagination whenever they want.

But really, any way you look at it, it’s just a plane treehouse.

According to the Aviation Flight Database, the Mooney M20C airplane landed with its landing gear up while a pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings. It happened in June of 2008 at Kimble County Airport in Junction, Texas. The two people in the plane were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Jamey Boyum talks with Ricky Evans, who repurposed a wrecked plane into a treehouse.

