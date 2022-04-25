Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Voting open for Fritz Hager III’s American Idol performance

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III keeps advancing in his quest to claim the title of American Idol and continued tonight with a performance of James Bay’s “Let It Go.”

If you want to help this hometown hopeful get closer to winning the contest, you can vote right now! Either text 23 to 21523 or vote online on the American Idol website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

