UT Tyler study shows impact of Caldwell Zoo on Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research recently partnered with the Caldwell Foundation to examine the economic impact of the Caldwell Zoo on Smith County.

“It had been over 20 years since we did any kind of economic impact study for the zoo,” said Hayes Caldwell, president and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation. “The zoo was originally opened to benefit our community, and after nearly seven decades, we continue to strive to be a valuable resource to our guests as well as all of East Texas.”

According to a press release, the study examined annual operations, capital spending and gift/café sales during 2015-19; the ripple effect estimate of this business activities was $70 million of output, supporting an average of 158 jobs each year in the Tyler metro area.

A ripple effect in this context occurs when an expense made locally (such as zoo supplies, capital investment, salaries) creates a sequence of spending events that benefits several directly and indirectly related businesses in a locality (restaurants, retail stores, local providers, etc.).

The release said the study also reveals the economic impacts associated with local expenses (lodging, food, transportation, etc.) made by out-of-Tyler visitors in 2021, which were estimated using data collected at the zoo via a consumer satisfaction survey and totaling $8.2 million with 89 jobs supported.

“Results from the survey indicate the non-Tyler resident who visits the Caldwell Zoo generates a considerable impact on the economy in the Tyler metro area” said Dr. Manuel Reyes, Hibbs Institute acting director and senior research analyst.

Finally, the Hibbs Institute estimated the local impacts on the 2021-25 projected business activities of the Caldwell Zoo, which adds up to $85 million with 182 jobs supported each year. “Ultimately, the overall economic benefits derived from the Caldwell Foundation activities are substantial to the Tyler metro area,” said Reyes.

“We partnered with the Hibbs Institute to better understand how the zoo economically benefits the Tyler area. Working with the institute gave us comfort in knowing that they had a good understanding of our operation,” Caldwell said.

