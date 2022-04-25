UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic Executive committee handed out punishments to Cumberland Academy head boys basketball coach Robert Sampson on Monday for playing a student-athlete four games despite being ruled ineligible.

Sampson, a 28-year coaching veteran, was issued a one-year suspension from coaching. Sampson was also given two years probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.

In the virtual meeting, head coach Sampson admitted that he had two student-athletes move to the school this past year and they were ruled ineligible. One of the athletes was injured after the first few games of the season and coach Sampson let the other student play the final four games, all district contests, after he knew the student was not eligible.

“If I could go back I would have told him to never come to our school,” Sampson said. “I felt like I had already ruined his senior year. If we won any of the games I was going to let the district know it was a forfeit.”

The UIL Executive committee could not hand out any punishment to Athletic Director Mike Richardson because it was not on the agenda. They agreed they would table that issue and bring him back at a later date.

“This is one of the most blatant situations I have seen,” UIL State Executive Committee Chairman Mike Motheral said.

