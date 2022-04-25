Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning.

According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.

McCuin was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler, left the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on two $250,000 bonds.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

