Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning.
According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
McCuin was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle, Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler, left the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on two $250,000 bonds.
