Smith County JP Beavers leaving office

Judge Quincy Beavers, Justice of the Peace in Smith Co. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Citing health reasons, Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Quincy Beavers has announced his resignation.

Beavers’ resignation was effective April 22.

The commissioners court will consider Beavers’ resignation on Tuesday. They will also consider a replacement for the position.

According to the Smith County website, Beavers is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including the Hope Award presented by the East Texas Crisis Center for contributions made towards preventing domestic violence, Certificate of Appreciation for valuable contributions to truancy intervention presented by the Tyler Independent School District, Pioneer Hall of Fame award from Jarvis Christian College for outstanding contributions to the growth and development of students at Jarvis and The Dream Realized Award for contributions in the field of Justice presented by Ebenezer AME Church; and

