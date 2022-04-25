Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A huge oil field tank fire in Shelby County is now contained after towering flames and black smoke were caught on camera.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says no was injured in the fire, which is now contained, but not completely out yet. The company who owns the well is on-site. Officials say the fire will eventually burn itself out.

The fire was started by a lightning strike, the sheriff’s office says. It happened Monday, April 25 between the 2000 and 6000 blocks of FM139 in Joaquin. The road was reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
A total of 16 graduates were honored at today's East Texas Police Academy ceremony.
WebXtra: Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
A total of 16 graduates were honored at today's East Texas Police Academy ceremony.
WebXtra: Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
East Texas Giving Day aims to raise $3M for area nonprofits