Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

DALLAS (AP) - The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.

Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Prosecutors say he followed her home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash. Chemirmir, who says he’s innocent, faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women’s deaths - 13 in Dallas County and five in Collin County. However, he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris’ death. Dallas County’s district attorney isn’t seeking the death penalty.

