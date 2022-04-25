Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

Dallas County DA
Dallas County DA(Dallas County DA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.

Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Prosecutors say he followed her home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash. Chemirmir, who says he’s innocent, faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women’s deaths - 13 in Dallas County and five in Collin County. However, he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris’ death. Dallas County’s district attorney isn’t seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy plan to create new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
Like many high schools around Texas, Lufkin High School students paraded through elementary and...
‘Commitment to Graduate:’ Lufkin High School graduates visit primary and elementary schools