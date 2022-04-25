Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke tested positive for COVID-19, the candidate’s campaign announced Monday.

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“I tested negative (Sunday) morning before testing positive (Monday). I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines,” he said.

The Democratic candidate has been campaigning across the state as he challenges incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Earlier this month, KXAN reported the latest poll of Texas voters reveals those polled were almost evenly split on their preference for Texas governor.

The Texas Lyceum Poll asked 926 people whom they would vote for if the gubernatorial election. The results showed that 42 percent of them said they would give Gov. Abbott another term in office, while 40 percent supported O’Rourke.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Animal keeper, Jess Marsh with Christa the black rhinoceros.
Caldwell Zoo’s 36-year-old black rhino dies
A total of 16 graduates were honored at today's East Texas Police Academy ceremony.
WebXtra: Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
A total of 16 graduates were honored at today's East Texas Police Academy ceremony.
WebXtra: Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
East Texas Giving Day aims to raise $3M for area nonprofits