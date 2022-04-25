New middle school, sports facilities among proposals in Bullard ISD bond election

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Voters in Bullard ISD will have the opportunity to vote on two propositions as part of a bond election for the district.

Proposition A with a total cost of $82 million will provide for a new middle school to serve 6th-8th graders, renovations to the existing middle school to create an intermediate campus, a new addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary into one school for Pre-K through 2nd grade, and renovations to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria.

Proposition B with a total cost of $21 million will provide for a new baseball, softball, and tennis complex as well as for a new multipurpose facility.

According to the district, if both propositions pass, district homeowners would see a school tax increase of approximately $4.79 a month (based on a $100,000 home and the projected passage of a new $40,000 homestead exemption). However, there will be no tax increase for taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”

The election takes place May 7. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.