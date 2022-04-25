Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front moving through will make for a cloudy, rainy day.  Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front in the northern half of East Texas through midday and in the southern half of East Texas through the afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will be in the 70s ahead of the front this morning, then drop into the 60s behind the front before warming back to the lower 70s this afternoon.  Clouds will hold on through tomorrow morning, but rain should end overnight.  Expect clouds to clear quickly tomorrow with sunny skies by the afternoon.  Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s tomorrow and Wednesday with lots of sunshine for the middle of the week.  Clouds and temperatures increase by the end of the week with more rain chances this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Woman injured in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 64 in Smith County
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
Man who robbed Palestine convenience store, set customer on fire gets life in prison
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
Search continues for Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt
Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances in American Idol competition
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio nears
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant