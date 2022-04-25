Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her boyfriend near a restaurant on East Denman Avenue and stabbed him.

Brandi Narragon, 30, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge Sunday. Her bond amount has been set at $60,000.

Sgt. Dale Jowell with the Lufkin Police Department said Narragon and her 34-year-old boyfriend have been staying in a grassy area behind the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 1902 East Denman Avenue for the past two weeks. He added that witnesses said Narragon and her boyfriend got into an argument, and she stabbed him.

EMS personnel took the victim to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of his stab wound. Jowell said the man’s injury did not seem life-threatening.

Narragon was arrested at the scene, and she was taken to the county jail.

