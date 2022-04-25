Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview attorney appointed to court of appeals

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L. Charles van Cleef to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 3, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Charles van Cleef of Longview is an attorney and has 30 years of experience in state and federal courts, including both trial and appellate law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Bar Association of the Federal Fifth Circuit Court, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Gregg County Bail Bond Board and the Tyler Planning and Zoning Committee. Van Cleef received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

