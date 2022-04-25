Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

G.I.V.E. awards 2022 grant to East Texas Crisis Center

WEBXTRA: G.I.V.E. awards 2022 grant to East Texas Crisis Center
By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts” awarded its 2022 grant Sunday to the East Texas Crisis Center during a presentation event at Cantina Laredo in Tyler.

G.I.V.E. Is an initiative of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, patterned after the women’s fund model of collective giving, with the goal of fostering leadership and philanthropic values in high school aged girls.

The grant awarded to the East Texas Crisis Center totaled more than $10,000, the largest sum raised and awarded by G.I.V.E. since fundraising launched in 2014.

“From my understanding this is the biggest gift the G.I.V.E girls have given and that to me is just a great responsibility to use that wisely. So it’s mapped out, every dollar has a place that it can go, but for us it represents every single little face that we get to see and that’s a great joy,” said Heather Stoner, Director of the East Texas Crisis Center.

According to the crisis center director, the funds will go directly to their children’s program as well as to fund their summer camp. This will allow children that come to their shelter to get bathing suits, towels, and basic summer supplies as well as the opportunity to go on a field trip.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26,...
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
food drive
East Texas nonprofits step in as East Texans struggle due to food inflation
East Texas Giving Day brings region together to help support nonprofits
The lobby of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
A look inside new 8,000 square-foot Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building