G.I.V.E. awards 2022 grant to East Texas Crisis Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts” awarded its 2022 grant Sunday to the East Texas Crisis Center during a presentation event at Cantina Laredo in Tyler.

G.I.V.E. Is an initiative of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, patterned after the women’s fund model of collective giving, with the goal of fostering leadership and philanthropic values in high school aged girls.

The grant awarded to the East Texas Crisis Center totaled more than $10,000, the largest sum raised and awarded by G.I.V.E. since fundraising launched in 2014.

“From my understanding this is the biggest gift the G.I.V.E girls have given and that to me is just a great responsibility to use that wisely. So it’s mapped out, every dollar has a place that it can go, but for us it represents every single little face that we get to see and that’s a great joy,” said Heather Stoner, Director of the East Texas Crisis Center.

According to the crisis center director, the funds will go directly to their children’s program as well as to fund their summer camp. This will allow children that come to their shelter to get bathing suits, towels, and basic summer supplies as well as the opportunity to go on a field trip.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.