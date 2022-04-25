Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and showers/thundershowers through this evening with most of the heavier rainfall limited to the southernmost sections of East Texas...or Deep East Texas. Light showers are possible over most areas through this evening/early tonight. Rain ending, even over southern areas early tomorrow morning, then more and more sunshine is expected. Very comfortable temperatures are expected through Thursday before we start warming up quite a bit. Next chances for rain after today/tonight, will be over the upcoming weekend with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday and mainly over the northern 1/2 of East Texas as an upper-level disturbance moves over the Central U.S.. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s are likely Friday through Monday of next week. No significant rainfall totals are expected Saturday through Monday, just a few tenths. Have a great day. Happy to see the rain!!!

