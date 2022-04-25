East Texas Crisis Center to honor survivors of sexual violence with Denim Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives from East Texas Crisis Center joined East Texas Now ahead of Denim Day happening in Tyler on the square Wednesday.

Cheyenne Jones said Denim Day is a way to share information on how to be supportive of victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

East Texas Crisis Center will be at the square, Wednesday, April 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.