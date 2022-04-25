Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Crisis Center to honor survivors of sexual violence with Denim Day

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives from East Texas Crisis Center joined East Texas Now ahead of Denim Day happening in Tyler on the square Wednesday.

Cheyenne Jones said Denim Day is a way to share information on how to be supportive of victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

East Texas Crisis Center will be at the square, Wednesday, April 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

Angela Choice-Jefferson, Chad's older sister, spoke with KLTV 7's Blake Holland on April 26,...
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Everything Floral now open in Tyler.
Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler
Natasha Mack
Natasha Mack ready for next basketball challenge
A ‘2-for-one stop’ is now open in Tyler
A ‘2-for-one stop’ is now open in Tyler
“We want other family members to know that you can triumph over a tragic situation,” said...
Balloon release in memory of Chad Choice