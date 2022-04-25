Early voting places and times in East Texas

April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday, April 30 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.