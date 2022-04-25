Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Early voting places and times in East Texas

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Early voting begins Monday. You can find information about the election here.

Angelina County

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center, 516 Montrose St., Lufkin 7590

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diboll City Hall, Council Room, 400 Kenley St., Diboll, 75941

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington Civic Center, 1179 Hwy 69 N, Huntington 75949

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakewood Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3497 Hwy 147, Zavalla 75980

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gregg County

Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E Methvin St, 1st Floor, Longview 75601

Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd, Longview 75604

White Oak ISD Main Office, 200 S White Oak Rd, Longview 75693

Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E Young St, Longview 75602

Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. Kilgore, 75662

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches County

Constitutional Amendment Election - Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Nacogdoches & Nacogdoches ISD Joint Election - Nacogdoches County Election Office, 203 W Main St, Nacogdoches 75961

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chireno ISD School Board Election - Chireno City Hall, 664 Main St, Chireno 75937

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cushing ISD School Board Election - Cushing ISD Admin. Building Board Room, 1088 Bearkat Dr, Cushing 75760

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m, May 2 and May 3 - Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rusk County

Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N Main St, Henderson 75652

Chandler St Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St, Kilgore 75662

  • Monday, April 25 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 through Friday, April 29 - 8 a.m. to 5p.m, Monday, May 2 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, May 3 -Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rusk County Barn Pct. 4, 13612 FM 1798 W Henderson 75654

Mt. Enterprise Community Center, 300 NW 2nd, Mt. Enterprise 75681

Sherman R Smith Community Building, 231 N Hood St, Tatum 75691

  • Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Smith County

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler 75702

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St, Bullard, 75757

Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler 75707

First Christian Church, 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, 75701

Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd, Tyler 75701

Lindale Masonic Lodge 200 W Margaret St, Lindale 75771

Noonday Community Center 16662 CR 196, Tyler 75703

Whitehouse United Methodist Church 405 W Main St, Whitehouse 75791

  • April 25 through April 29 - Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday, April 30 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

