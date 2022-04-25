Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler Rose Complex on track to be complete by end of October

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From weddings, to car shows, to a COVID-19 vaccination center, the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler has brought together the community for decades.

After its demolition in August, the city is transforming the space into what will be the new Rose Complex.

“This is going to be a massive change between Harvey Hall and the Rose Complex,” City of Tyler public information officer Adriana Rodriguez said.

Once the walls are complete by the end of May, the city can then start working on the inside.

Rodriguez said the process is slightly off track because of supply chain disruptions.

“Some of the materials that we needed for specific things that needed to be done before the walls went up were a little late,” Rodriguez said.

Now, the goal is to have the complex complete by the end of October.

“The original plan was the beginning of October, before the Rose festival, but because of the supply chain issues it did get pushed back a little bit, but not by a lot,” Rodriguez said.

The city and community are now eager to see, “what things can come from it, and how Tyler will change, and keep changing,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the East Texas State fair is still on, and it is set for the end of September and the beginning of October, in a similar layout as last year.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

