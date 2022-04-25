Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bonham firefighters save puppies from house fire

No other injuries were reported and officials are investigating a cause.
No other injuries were reported and officials are investigating a cause.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham Firefighters saved a couple lives Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Bonham Fire Department was called to a house fire on West 2nd Street where 2 puppies were trapped inside.

The puppies were located and treated using their special pet oxygen mask. They are both now recovering at home.

No other injuries were reported and officials are investigating a cause.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pierce, 30, of Tyler
Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested
Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
UIL suspends Cumberland Academy coach Robert Sampson one year, adds two years probation
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Melissa Lucio case
Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Latest News

The lobby of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
A look inside new 8,000 square-foot Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building
Bullard ISD
New middle school, sports facilities among proposals in Bullard ISD bond election
“We got word that Russian troops to the south have regrouped and look to be headed towards...
Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’
Treehouse
Upshur County man repurposes wrecked plane into treehouse
Alzheimer's Alliance Building
A look inside new 8,000 square-foot Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building