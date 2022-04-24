Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman injured in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 64 in Smith County

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who had been walking on State Highway 64 was injured when she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the chief of the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Matt York said the woman, who had been at a nearby party, was struck by a white SUV while she was walking on SH 64. He added that the driver of the SUV “kept going.”

Dixie VFD firefighters were dispatched out to the scene at about 1:45 a.m., York said.

York did not have the woman’s name, and he said she is in her late 20s.

EMS personnel transported the victim to UT Heath’s main hospital on Beckham. The woman had many cuts, gashes, and scrapes, and she also had possible internal injuries, York said.

York said the woman is still alive, but he does not know her condition.

Sgt. Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed that there was an auto-pedestrian incident at that location, but she added that the crash report has not been completed yet. We’ll update this story as additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

