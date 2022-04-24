Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy today with highs in the 80s.
Partly cloudy today with highs in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s. Not quite as windy today, but that’s not saying much. South winds, 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph or higher could still be possible at times. A very low chance for a few sprinkles or a shower through the morning and afternoon, with better rain chances arriving this evening and tomorrow. Most, if any, shower activity this evening should remain in our northern/northwestern counties until after midnight. Shower/thunderstorm activity will continue into tomorrow morning, lasting through Monday, and into Tuesday morning. There is a low chance for one or two strong to severe thunderstorms, but the main concern with this system is going to be flooding. Between 1-2″ rain will be possible in the next three days! Some needed rain but coming in a short time frame.

Once showers clear out Tuesday morning, we’ll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for rain will be next Saturday, still a low chance though. Yesterday it was looking more like Friday would be the day. As I always say, its 6-7 days away, there’s time for things to change. Have a great Sunday, enjoy this beautiful day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bandy Calhoun (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Missing Rusk County boy found safe
Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
4600 block of Longview’s Loop 281 closed due to downed power lines
Dasiman Deamon, 29, of Tyler, was arrested April 13 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-24-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-23-22
Saturday Weather Trivia