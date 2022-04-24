Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s. Not quite as windy today, but that’s not saying much. South winds, 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph or higher could still be possible at times. A very low chance for a few sprinkles or a shower through the morning and afternoon, with better rain chances arriving this evening and tomorrow. Most, if any, shower activity this evening should remain in our northern/northwestern counties until after midnight. Shower/thunderstorm activity will continue into tomorrow morning, lasting through Monday, and into Tuesday morning. There is a low chance for one or two strong to severe thunderstorms, but the main concern with this system is going to be flooding. Between 1-2″ rain will be possible in the next three days! Some needed rain but coming in a short time frame.

Once showers clear out Tuesday morning, we’ll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for rain will be next Saturday, still a low chance though. Yesterday it was looking more like Friday would be the day. As I always say, its 6-7 days away, there’s time for things to change. Have a great Sunday, enjoy this beautiful day.

