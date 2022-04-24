Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful but breezy day as highs warmed into the middle 80s for most of the area, but changes are on the way! A slow moving cold front has begun to move into our northwestern counties this evening and will help a few showers and storms move into the area. Severe threats are low, but a strong storm or two will be possible so please remain weather alert. As this is a slow moving cold front, showers and storms will be likely along and ahead of the front throughout the overnight hours and for most of Monday. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, so get ready for a messy start to the work week. A few remaining showers will be possible in Deep East Texas on Tuesday morning, but skies will quickly clear out by the afternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will feel quite comfortable in the middle 70s with some much lower humidity levels. South winds return and will be breezy once again by Friday, placing highs back into the middle 80s. Cold front number two looks to move in close by Saturday, and will swing through late next Sunday, feeding scattered rain chances back to East Texas next weekend.

