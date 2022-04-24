Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man arrested after his vehicle crashes into house in Crockett

Source: Crockett Police Department)
Source: Crockett Police Department)(Crockett Police Department))
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly went off a road in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park, and his SUV crashed into the side of a house late Saturday night.

Glenn Edward Sikes, of Lovelady, was arrested and charged with state jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K, Class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level equal to ore more than .15, Class C misdemeanor driving while license invalid, and two Class C misdemeanor arrest warrants from the City of Crockett.

Glenn Sikes (Source: Crockett Police Department)
Glenn Sikes (Source: Crockett Police Department)(Crocket Police Department)

A post on the Crockett PP Facebook page stated that CPD officers, Crockett Fire Department firefighters, and Houston County EMS personnel responded to the 600 block of Parkway Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to check out what was initially reported as a house fire.

“Responding officers arrived to find that the house was not on fire, but that a white 2007 Toyota Highlander had crashed into the side of the home,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time and that nobody was injured.”

CPD officers found the driver, who was identified as Sikes, at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Sikes was in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park when he left the road on Brazos Street near the fishing ponds, the Facebook post stated. He then allegedly traveled through a ditch, through a small wooded area, and into the side of the house.

At the scene, Sikes showed signs of intoxication, and he was arrested, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line graphic
Person of interest in Rusk homicide in custody after chase ends with crash
Bandy Calhoun (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Missing Rusk County boy found safe
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
4600 block of Longview’s Loop 281 closed due to downed power lines
Dasiman Deamon, 29, of Tyler, was arrested April 13 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Woman injured in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 64 in Smith County
Spring Fest Family Fun Day
Spring Fest Family Fun Day
Honoring Lillian Richard who played Aunt Jemima for 22 years
Hawkins celebrates Pancake Festival in honor of actress who played Aunt Jemima
Source: KLTV Staff
9 teams, 230 athletes compete in Pine Tree Special Olympics event