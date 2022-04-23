Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for 15-year-old boy missing since Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday evening.

A post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that Bandy Calhoun was last seen walking away from the West Rusk Softball Fields in New London at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

****Missing Person Alert**** The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s help in locating... Posted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Calhoun has blond hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, combat-style bits, a blue baseball cap, and an arm sling.

“An active search of the New London area is currently ongoing,” the Facebook post stated. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun family are seeking the public’s assistance in safely locating Bandy Calhoun.”

Anyone with any information about Calhoun’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.