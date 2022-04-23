Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police say body found in Rusk now being investigated as a homicide

Police line graphic
Police line graphic(Associated Press)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, the Rusk Police Department announced the body that was found in the area of MLK and Dixon is now being investigated as a homicide.

“The Rusk Police Department requested Sheriff Brent Dickson and his office take lead on the investigation due to available resource and manpower limitations of our police department for this type of investigation,” a Facebook post stated. We are assisting the sheriff’s office in any manner we can.”

The post also stated that any further updates on the case will be released by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

A previous Facebook post stated that the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation as well.

The body was found Friday. While authorities were investigating the scene, MLK was blocked from Center Street to Collins Street.

Previous story: Investigation underway after discovery of man’s body in Rusk

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

