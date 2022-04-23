Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies are expected through tonight...maybe mostly clear at times. We start out M/Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy by tomorrow afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected on Saturday out of the South at 15-25 mph gusts to 30 mph are possible. A bit less breezy on Sunday under Partly Cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers/thundershowers moving into NW counties of East Texas late in the day. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Monday with a chance for a few to become strong to severe. A cold front will move through very slowly on Monday allowing for these storms to occur. Because the front is moving through slowly, we are expecting some good rainfall in East Texas, possibly in the 1″ to 2″ range. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of East Texas under a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms on Monday, which is a 5% chance for significant severe storms to develop. Yes, it is low, but a few may form with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, lightning/thunder, and some small hail to fall. We will continue to monitor Monday for you as we progress through the weekend. No severe weather outbreak is expected. More sunshine expected Tuesday through Friday of next week with cooler mornings and a few mild afternoons before we warm up late week. Have a great weekend.

