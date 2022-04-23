Missing Rusk County boy found safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday night has been found safe in New London, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bandy Calhoun has been found safe within the city of New London,” an update to the original Facebook post stated. “This was accomplished quickly due to the information provided to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office from the community and the volunteers who placed boots on the ground. Thank you!”

****UPDATE: Missing Person FOUND **** Bandy Calhoun has been found safe within the city of New London. This was... Posted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 23, 2022

The original post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated Calhoun was last seen walking away from the West Rusk Softball Fields in New London at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

