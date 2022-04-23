Longview fraternal organization gives $1K donation to charity that helps young women in crisis

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas charity that works to help young women in crisis has gotten some help in turn from a fraternal organization.

Mercy Manor in Longview works to help young women in crisis and those struggling with teen pregnancy through assistance and education.

The Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythious came through for the organization in a big way with a $1,000 donation.

Knights of Pythious member Mickey Coture and Mercy Manor director Stephanie Fears talked about the donation and how it will help Saturday.

