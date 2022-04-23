Hawkins celebrates Pancake Festival in honor of actress who played Aunt Jemima

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pancake festival in honor of actress Lilian Richard, who played The Quaker Oats character, Aunt Jemima, took place Saturday in Hawkins.

Richards was born in Hawkins, which is known as the Pancake Capital of Texas, due to the character’s national success.

The community of Hawkins, including the relatives of Lilian Richard. came out to show their support today to celebrate Hawkins being the Pancake Capital of Texas.

Richard was the third out of 12 ladies to play the character Aunt Jemima for the Quaker Oats company.

“She dressed liked Aunt Jemima, and she went all over town to help them sell their products,” said Vera Richard Harris, who refers to Lilian Richard as her great aunt.

Harris said Richard left Hawkins for Dallas at the age of 21 due to the lack of job opportunities for black women back in the 1920s.

“Some men had came through, and they saw her, and they thought she looked like what could be an Aunt Jemima,” said Winifred Washington who is a distant cousin of Richard. Washington said her mother told stories of Richard which she says always fascinated her.

Justina Carlton, the vice president of the Hawkins Chamber of Commerce, said that they want to remind people of all the good that came from Aunt Jemima despite the controversy leading up to the official name change.

Lillian Richard's relatives show their support for Richard at The Pancake Festival in Hawkins, TX. (Sariah Bonds)

“We really feel for the Richard family because that’s something that they’re very proud of, so that’s why we’re trying to do this. We’re trying to let people know that there was good that came out of it. The name came from a bad place, but the ladies that portrayed Aunt Jemima took it to a great place,”

There was controversy surrounding the image, name, and portrayal of the Aunt Jemima character and what it stands for.

The character Aunt Jemima received heavy criticism for being a racist stereotype that was created from a minstrel show where white actors played black characters.

Some people see the character on the pancake box and syrup as a negative symbol of oppression while many Hawkins citizens and the Richard family simply see it as a part of their history to be proud of.

“People didn’t realize she wasn’t just an Aunt Jemima; she was our relative. so what she had to do to make a living to contribute to this society we are proud of that. We had no shame in that,” Harris said.

The Richardson family and many Hawkins citizens were not in favor of the name change, rebranding, and social annihilation of Aunt Jemima.

“I was against it. We understood the images that were not flattering to African American people. I understood that,” Harris said

Lilian Richard is Lawanda Richard Brown’s great aunt.

Hawkins citizens enjoy dancing to music at The Pancake Festival (Sariah Bonds)

She said she felt her family was disrespected due to the sudden demand for the name to change.

“People looked at Aunt Jemima as a negative, ya know. Whoever it was ... Uncle Ben and all those. I guess the change is good, for this generation but it kind of hit the heart a little bit seeing the change it really did,” Brown said.

“I am still proud to say that my great aunt was one of the original Aunt Jemimas,” Harris said.

Lilian Richard was contracted with Quaker Oats in 1925 and worked for the company for 23 years.

