Friday on the diamond: Lufkin softball snags 2-seed entering the playoffs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin softball team secured the 2-seed for 16-5A as they head to the playoffs next week after beating Nacogdochges 10-1.

Nacogdoches will now be the 3-seed heading into the playoffs.

In 21-3A action, Huntington beat Central to take the 2-seed while the lady Bulldogs will be the 3-seed.

On the baseball side Rusk kept their hopes alive of a district title as the Eagles held on for a 2-1 win over Hudson.

