Better Business Bureau hosting annual Shred Day in Tyler Saturday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Better Business Bureau will be hosting its annual Shred Day in Tyler Saturday.

East Texans are invited to bring not only paper containing personal information, but also electronic devices.

“Everyone. Every business person. Everybody in your home life has personal information on paper that you don’t need to have anymore. We want you to come on out, watch it get destroyed for absolutely free,” said Coleman Swierc with the BBB.

The BBB’s Tyler Shred Day event is Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. until noon at their office on New Copeland Rd. It’s located just north of East Grande Blvd.

