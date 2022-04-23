4600 block of Longview’s Loop 281 closed due to downed power lines

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is recommending that drivers avoid the 4600 block of West Loop 281 because of downed power lines.

According to a Longview PD Facebook page post, a vehicle struck a utility pole on West Loop 281 between State Highway 31 and Bruce Lane Saturday morning.

All north and southbound traffic in that section of Loop 281 has been shut down, the Facebook post stated.

“Please use an alternate route around this area,” the Facebook post stated.

