Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Dasiman Deamon, 29, of Tyler, was arrested April 13 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenaged girl near a hotel.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dasiman Randra “Dre” Deamon, 29, was charged with sexual assault of a child after pinning down and forcing himself onto a 13-year-old girl. Sometime after the alleged assault on the night of Oct. 31, 2021, the girl was found by an employee of the hotel where she and her mother were staying. The employee said they found the girl crying and not speaking in the hotel parking lot with dirt and leaves in her hair and her pants unzipped. Deamon was said to be seen near the girl when the employee found her.

The affidavit also states that DNA samples taken from the girl’s clothing the night of the incident matched Deamon’s DNA sample taken by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Deamon was arrested on April 13 and is currently held in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

