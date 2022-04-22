Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father

FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Corey Sipkin | AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. The Dallas Morning News reports that Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim. Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

